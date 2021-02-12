Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.