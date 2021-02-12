Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 10,106 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.75. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

