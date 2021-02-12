Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.