Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.90. 20,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

