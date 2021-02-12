Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 432,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.61. 42,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $253.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.