Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 350.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $226.83. 653,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,370,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

