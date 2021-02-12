Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $97.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 860.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $97,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $106.59. 51,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

