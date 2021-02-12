Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,096.50. 10,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,843.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,672.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

