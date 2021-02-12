Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.60. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.