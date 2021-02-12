Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after buying an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,178,404 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.