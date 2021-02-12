Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORKLY. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 11,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,320. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.