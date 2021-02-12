Orlando Ayala Sells 8,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,481. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.