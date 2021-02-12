Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Trading Down 0.9%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 4,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $5,062,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.