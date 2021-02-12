Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.52

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $20.00. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 31,099 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,596 shares of company stock valued at $151,120. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

