Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,733. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

