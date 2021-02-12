OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $988.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,985 shares of company stock valued at $897,823 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

