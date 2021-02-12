OST (OST) Price Up 0.9% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

