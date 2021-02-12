Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Shares Down 1.2%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

