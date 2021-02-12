Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,651 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $270.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $270.32.

