Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. 351,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.