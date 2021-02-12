Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 488.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,329. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

