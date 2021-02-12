Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 178,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,312 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $66.72. 75,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

