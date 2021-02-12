Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,796 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 317.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 317.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 845,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 643,062 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of ICVT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. 154,250 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.

