Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Trading 25.2% Higher

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)’s share price traded up 25.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 14,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 9,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OUTFF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.