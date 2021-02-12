Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ORCC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,976 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,825 shares during the period. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

