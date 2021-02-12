OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Cap of $896,792.21

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 64.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $896,792.21 and $12.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00089237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

