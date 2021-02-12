OWNDATA Trading Down 70.4% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $549,852.38 and approximately $203.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089577 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002770 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

