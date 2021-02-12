Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Trading Up 5.5%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 677,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,754,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

