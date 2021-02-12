Oxen (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and $722,872.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,858.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.19 or 0.03707163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00392982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.97 or 0.01140798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00469473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00416547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00291297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,709,003 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

