Oxen (LOKI) Trading Up 84.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 62.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 84.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,868.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.67 or 0.03897529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.00430629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.25 or 0.01212182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00490938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.00421861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00306428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,722,823 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

