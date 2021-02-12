Oyster Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 256,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 404,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

About Oyster Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

There is no company description available for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.