Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

OZON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Ozon stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

