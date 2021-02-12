Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $82,372,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $20,948,000.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

