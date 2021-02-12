PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $484.20

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 478.40 ($6.25), with a volume of 73579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($6.15).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.

About PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.