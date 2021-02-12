PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $484.20

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 478.40 ($6.25), with a volume of 73579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($6.15).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

