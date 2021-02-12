Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 375022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

