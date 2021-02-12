PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Hits $148.28 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $833.59 million and approximately $148.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00015392 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 149.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00093102 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00067115 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 181,043,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,555,118 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

