Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $22,221.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00284889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090351 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00066269 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

