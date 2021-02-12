PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stake Raised by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 5.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned about 0.53% of PAR Technology worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 2,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

