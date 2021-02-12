Parachute Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 204.4% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $192,582.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003765 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 607,819,964 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.