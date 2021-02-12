Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo Sells 10,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00.

Shares of PXT stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.22. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.22 and a 1 year high of C$22.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

