Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $273.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

