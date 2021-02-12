Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $736,902.16

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $736,902.16 and approximately $857.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 67.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01103869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.60 or 0.05721882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

