ParkinGo Hits One Day Volume of $4,197.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4,197.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,710.36 or 0.99648443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 160.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013142 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

