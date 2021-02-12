ParkinGo Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $881.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

