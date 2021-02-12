PARSIQ Hits One Day Volume of $6.47 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $132.75 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00092492 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.