Particl Trading Up 51.4% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $112,124.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,762,521 coins and its circulating supply is 9,727,011 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

