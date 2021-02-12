Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00.

Shares of ARCH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 539,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,165. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $246,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.