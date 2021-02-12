Patron (PAT) Market Cap Achieves $883,488.63

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $883,488.63 and approximately $9,166.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

