Patron Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $909,154.86 and $7,293.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.14 or 0.01108499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.91 or 0.05752035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019761 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.