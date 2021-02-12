Paul Riganelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,279,685.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$2,204.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00.

Shares of XTC stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,399. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XTC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

